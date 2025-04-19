Man, woman found dead inside Sonoma apartment

An elderly man and woman were discovered dead in a Sonoma Valley apartment Friday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Tuscany Place around 11:15 a.m. Inside, they found the pair deceased.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided a cause of death.

The victims' identities, relationship to each other, and their ages were not shared by officials.

Officials said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there's no threat to the community.

