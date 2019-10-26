Mandatory evacuation order expands as out of control Kincade Fire grows

article

A mandatory evacuation order issued at 6 p.m. Saturday greatly expands the area impacted by the Kincade Fire burining in Sonoma County. See the updated map (above), then see the previous map (below).

Authorities ordered at least 50,000 residents to evacuate towns near the massive Kincade wildfire Saturday, and the state's largest utility announced power shut-offs for an estimated 2.35 million people due to forecasts of severe winds and extreme fire danger.

The entire communities of Healdsburg and Windsor were ordered to evacuate ahead of strong winds that could lead to erratic fire behavior near the blaze burning in wine country.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said it would be the biggest evacuation in the county in more than 26 years.

"The winds are expected anywhere between 8 p.m. and midnight and from all reports they're expected to be extremely strong," said Brian Vitorelo with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

"We are evacuating because this fire is very dangerous and it's expected to move toward Windsor and Healdsburg this evening," Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said during a press conference Saturday morning.

Some gusts this weekend might reach 75 mph or higher as part of a "historic" wind event, the National Weather Service warned.

EVACUATION ORDERS:

Zone 2- Highway 128 North Knights Valley area to the Napa County line.

Zone 3- Highway 101 corridor from Geyserville south through the Town of Windsor. This includes the entire City of Healdsburg, the Town of Windsor, and all areas east of Chalk Hill Road area.

EVACUATION WARNING:

Zone 4- The Dry Creek Valley west of Forestville

Zone 5- Larkfield and Mark West Drainage

Zone 7-All areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor, throughout the Russian River Valley to Bodega Bay

Authorities said this decision was made for several reasons, including out of an abundance of caution, as well as what happened Friday.

Firefighters raced to make progress against the wildfire burning near Geyserville in Sonoma County before ferocious "diablo winds" returned.

The Kincade fire had burned 49 buildings, including 21 homes, and swept through nearly 40 square miles of the wine-growing region. It was 10% contained by Saturday morning.

A firefighter deployed his fire shelter to shield two residents fleeing the Kincade Fire on Friday evening when the blaze grew intense along the fire's southeastern edge, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire announced that a firefighter came across two residents about 6:20 p.m. Friday, as they were trying to evacuate.

When heat from the fire suddenly grew intense, the firefighter deployed the shelter and all three took cover.

The shelter device is designed to reflect radiant heat and trap breathable air. The two residents and the firefighter were able to get inside and shelter until the danger passed, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning.

Both residents and the firefighters emerged with minor injuries and were treated at a hospital.

Several thousand people living in small communities in neighboring Lake County were warned to be ready to evacuate if an order is given. The area was the scene of a 2015 wildfire that killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.

No cause has been determined for any of the current fires, but PG&E said a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville had malfunctioned minutes before that fire erupted Wednesday night.

The utility acknowledged that the discovery of the tower malfunction had prompted a change in its strategy.

"We have revisited and adjusted some of our standards and protocols in determining when we will de-energize high-voltage transmission lines," Andrew Vesey, CEO of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said at a briefing Friday.

Buses will be available to transport people out of the evacuation zone. Buses could be school buses, city of Santa Rosa buses, or transit vehicles. Highway 101 is the route for people to drive and leave the area. Evacuation centers are now open at the Santa Rosa Veterans Hall, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds across from the hall, as well as the Petaluma Veterans Hall.

So far, 49 structures have been destroyed (21 homes and 28 sheds and outbuildings). Officials announced Saturday morning that the fire is threatening more than 20,000 structures.

