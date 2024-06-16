Mandatory evacuations ordered for Sonoma County Point Fire, air quality advisories in place

An evacuation order in Sonoma County has been extended to include all residents in zone SON-2E2, in the Dry Creek Valley, the Sheriff's Office said at 4:15 p.m. as the Point Fire spreads.

Evacuation orders are in effect for north and east of Chemise Road, south of Stewart's Point-Skaggs Springs Road, and west of Dry Creek in that zone.

An evacuation warning is in effect for zone SON-2E3, also in the Dry Creek Valley: north of Mill Creek Road, south of Chemise Road, east of Wallace Creek Road and west of Dry Creek in that zone.

Firefighters are battling the Point Fire, a vegetation fire off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road near Lake Sonoma in northern Sonoma County.

An air quality advisory has gone out due to wildfire smoke from the Point Fire in northern Sonoma County on Sunday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

Smoke from the 121-acre fire is expected to impact Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties, the Air District said. Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible.

Air quality may be in the moderate to unhealthy range for people who are sensitive to particulates. Residents who are part of any sensitive group should remain indoors with their doors and windows closed, the Air District said.

The fire had grown to 200 acres and 15% percent containment as of 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said. Cal Fire air tankers are assisting in fighting the fire, which has been dubbed the Point Fire.

"You must evacuate immediately," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in an alert and on social media shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Persons in these areas should "calmly and quickly" evacuate. First responders are going door-to-door to assist, the Sheriff's Office said.