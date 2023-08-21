Man's body found on sidewalk near new, luxury Oakland condos

A young man died Monday morning on the sidewalk outside a new, luxury condominium building near the Oakland Convention Center, according to witnesses.

The body was found about 8:20 a.m. on the corner of 11th and Clay streets, where a 7-story housing unit recently opened.

Witnesses said they heard a loud "thump" after they saw the man jump or fall from the roof.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed the body falling from above onto the sidewalk. Residents inside the building exited the 7-story building to see what they could do to help.

There was a large police presence in the area but no more details were immediately available.