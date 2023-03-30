Man's body riddled with 'multiple gunshot wounds' found along I-580 in Oakland

A man in his late 50s was found with "multiple gun shot wounds" along Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland and pronounced dead on scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting was reported Wednesday about 10:30 p.m. west of Park Boulevard, shutting down I-580 in the eastbound direction until 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

CHP Lt. Tyler Carlton said it's still trying to figure out if the shooting occurred on the freeway, or near it.

Officers were seen looking for evidence along the freeway and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Interactive map: A look at Bay Area freeway shootings

Carlton said officers had no suspect description or motive.

The man who was killed was driving a red Chrysler minivan. He was not identified but Carlton said he lived in the Oakland area.

In 2022, the CHP investigated 154 shootings across Bay Area freeways, according to a KTVU analysis of data.

That's nearly double the number of freeway shootings in Los Angeles, which saw 77 last year.

And as the number of freeway shootings are dipping in LA and across California, the Bay Area is unfortunately bucking that trend. Freeway shootings in the nine Bay Area counties have gone up since 2021, according to an analysis of California Highway Patrol data.

Most of the shootings in the Bay Area occurred in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, with a large portion along I-580 in Oakland.

I-580 at Park Boulevard in Oakland was shut down after a man was shot to death on March 29, 2023

Traffic was backed up on I-580 at Park Boulevard in Oakland after a fatal shooting. March 30, 2023