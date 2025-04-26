Marin County conducts largest evacuation drill to prep for wildfires, earthquakes

The largest evacuation drill in Marin County took place Saturday, preparing residents for emergencies like wildfires or earthquakes. Hundreds turned out to learn how to stay safe when every second counts.

Cars lined up in Mill Valley near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Camino Alto to simulate a traffic backup and see how a real evacuation might unfold.

Organizers said it was a Bay Area first.

Local, county and state agencies partnered on a large-scale evacuation drill designed to evaluate response plans for emergencies such as wildfires, mudslides, earthquakes or floods.

"This is something that we have been preparing for since the Oakland hills fire. We know that our geography here is such that it is very similar to Oakland. So we as a community and as a city, have been trying to prepare our community members," said Mill Valley Police Chief Rick Navarro.

Officials encouraged residents to be ready with a go-bag, enough supplies for 72 hours for both people and pets, a fully fueled or charged vehicle, and a reunification plan with family.

This year’s Southern California wildfires, which broke out in similar terrain, served as a reminder to heed evacuation warnings immediately, know evacuation routes and plan ahead.

"Many of our streets in our communities are very, very narrow and so for our fire apparatus, which are very wide, navigating some of these streets which are narrow is difficult, even if they don’t have vehicles on them. But we make that more complicated obviously when there are vehicles either they’re parked or people who are evacuating down those routes, so those are some of the challenges our people face in the field," said Chris Tubbs, chief of the Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

First responders from multiple public safety agencies participated, including the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Sausalito Police Department, and Southern Marin Fire District.

A public safety fair followed the drill, where residents stopped by resource booths to pick up tips and emergency supplies.

"I was born here, so there's really only two ways out. So it is interesting if there is to be something big happening you want to know how to get out," said Mill Valley resident Brett Gibbs.

Gibbs and his family received their first emergency go-bag.

"The town has made a lot of improvements in recent years and kind of planning out the best way to be evacuated, so we don’t end up with people stuck up in the hills, which is where I live," said Erin McCauley.

McCauley also resides in Mill Valley.

"I think they’ve brought in a lot of people who kind of know the science to make your home fire safety ready, so not having bushes or certain types of plants too close to your house and make sure you seal up, so embers can’t get in," she said.

Officials also urged residents to sign up for Alert Marin, which sends critical emergency information by phone call, text and email.