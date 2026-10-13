Marin County residents demand 'No ICE' ordinance at Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday

The Brief A coalition of Marin residents packed a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday calling for stronger No-ICE policy proposals. The Board of Supervisors is expected to take up discussion and possibly vote on a resolution at the Tuesday, Oct. 20 meeting. ‘No ICE in Marin’ coalition says they want an ordinance instead.



A coalition of residents packed the Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, calling on officials to pass a "No-ICE" ordinance that would prevent county resources from being used to support federal immigration actions.

The "No ICE in Marin" coalition, comprised of 16 community organizations, says it has collected more than 10,000 signatures in favor of an ordinance.

Call for Marin to take a stand against ICE actions

"We have been speaking for over one year," San Rafael resident Maria Michael told the board. "We should be getting your salary because none of you are doing anything."

"We're demanding that you put a strong ICE-free Marin ordinance on the agenda—one that bars ICE from using county resources, property, data, and staff, and actually has the force of law," said Sonia Parecadan of the Marin Democratic Socialists of America.

Dozens of residents spoke out calling for the Marin Board of Supervisors to take action and said many immigrants are afraid.

"Of course they're not showing up. There's a lot of fear in the community. How can they show up when the sheriff's in the building?" said Sagrario Ramirez, a Marin County resident who is a member of Fuerzas Unidas.

"We need to let the community members know that they are not alone, and if they are afraid, we are afraid too, but we're going to stand together," Vanessa Mejia, also with Fuerzas Unidas, said.

"Of the nine Bay Area counties, Marin is one of two that hasn't passed either an ICE free ordinance nor named a sanctuary county. We want to send a message that we are standing in solidarity with our immigrants...to protect the entire community," Curt Ries, a co-leader of the No ICE in Marin coalition, said.

At the end of the meeting, as the Board members left, the group took over the board chambers, singing "We Shall Overcome."

Marin County executive says county is boosting support for immigrants

Marin County Executive Derek Johnson says the county has been providing extra financial assistance to help impacted families with rent, income, and services.

"Additionally, the county has provided additional funding for our public defender's office to provide legal defense for individuals whose rights may have been violated," Johnson said.

County response to "resolution" versus "ordinance"

Johnson stated that state laws already prohibit ICE from using local resources. He says a county policy resolution would take effect immediately and can be quickly adjusted to address any abrupt policy changes from the White House or federal ICE officials.

"The recommendation coming out of the attorney general's office is on a policy," Johnson explained. "The reality is half of the counties are a resolution, half of them are an ordinance."

County staff plan to post the fine print of the proposed No-ICE policy resolution online by this Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal at their next meeting on Tuesday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Marin County Board of Supervisors Chambers.

The Source The information from this story comes from KTVU's Jana Katsuyama who attended Tuesday's Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting, comments from Marin County Executive Derek Johnson, and concerned community members.



