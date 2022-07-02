Mark Ibanez throws ceremonial first pitch at Borman Field

Former KTVU sports director Mark Ibanez threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday in Yountville.

Ibanez, now retired, used to talk sports daily, and now he gets to play. The pitch came before a high school holiday invitational game at Borman Field Friday.

His toss bounced just in front of home plate. Ibanez told KTVU afterwards that the distance between the mound and home plate is a lot further than it looks.

A career spanning almost 43 years at KTVU, Ibanez retired in March. He walked off the set with the longest tenured Bay Area sportscaster in history.

ALSO: Teen athlete drowns at Lake Berryessa, officials give safety warning