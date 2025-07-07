Ex-boyfriend arrested at Mexico border after Morgan Hill 18-year-old's death

article

The Brief Martin Mendoza, 20, was arrested at the Mexico border for the death of ex-girlfriend, Marissa DiNapoli of Morgan Hill. Mendoza was "uncooperative" with the police investigation. It's not clear how DiNapoli was killed or what the motive was.



Law enforcement on Monday announced the arrest of an ex-boyfriend at the California-Mexico border following the death of an 18-year-old Morgan Hill woman, whose body was found last week near the Anderson River.

Morgan Hill police said they took Martin Mendoza, 20, in connection with Marissa DiNapoli's death. The two had dated for a time, police and co-workers said.

Police said he will be charged with murder, and that he was arrested while trying to come back to the United States from Mexico.

"This arrest marks a significant step toward justice in a case that has devastated Marissa’s loved ones and shaken our entire community," police said in a statement. "While Mendoza’s arrest may bring a measure of relief, it does not ease the heartbreak we all continue to feel. Marissa was a radiant, compassionate young woman with a future full of promise. Her loss is profound, and our grief is shared."

DiNapoli's family shared a brief statement, asking for privacy. They specifically said they did not want to raise money through any GoFundMe.

Instead, they asked, if people want to show support, "please do so through your prayers, kind words, and cherished memories."

Efforts to reach Mendoza were not immediately successful on Monday.

DiNapoli was last seen on June 29 and reported missing the following day.

She said she was staying with a friend and would return home the next day.

Her body was found on July 2, by a drone.

During the search for her, police said the man last seen with DeNapoli, Martin Mendoza, was considered a "person of interest" in the case.

It's unclear just how DiNapoli died, or what the motive was for her death.

Police also said Mendoza had been uncooperative with the investigation.

After one conversation with him, police said, they were unable to find him until his arrest.

Morgan Hill police said 30 investigators, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, worked on this case.

There will also be three community events to mark DiNapoli's death, including on Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central High School, as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, both at 6 p.m. at the Morgan Hill Community Cultural Center.