Martinez neighbors complain of noise near pickleball courts

The Brief Residents near Hidden Valley Park complain pickleball courts are generating too much noise near homes. The City of Martinez is conducting a 90-day trial surveying new rules to mitigate noise.



Residents in Martinez are at odds with the city after newly renovated pickleball courts began attracting more players, triggering noise complaints.

Neighbors near Hidden Valley Park said the noise is a nuisance.

Noisy sport

What they're saying:

Jason Garry, one homeowner, said he can hear the paddles popping throughout his home.

"That is really difficult to listen to for 12 hours a day," he said.

It started in February, when pickleball players got brand new courts behind his house.

"I’ve tried earplugs, but I still don’t get much relief because of where my master bedroom is," he said.

Garry is among several neighbors who have complained to the city about it.

Although the city has had pickleball courts in the same location for more than a decade, a $1.7 million expansion was completed in February, which doubled the number of courts and upgraded the facilities.

Neighbors said since then, the number of players has increased, as well as the noise.

The other side:

City spokesperson Eve Kearney told KTVU the city held meetings with neighbors before installing the new courts, taking into account the possibility of noise complaints.

She said there were changes to the plan based on feedback, but residents still remain vocal at city council meetings about the noise.

Zak Wu, an avid pickleball player, said he empathizes with their concerns.

"We definitely want to be respectful of the neighbors and figure out how we can coexist," he said.

The courts at Hidden Valley Park are the only public courts in Martinez, and players like Wu said the courts are high quality, have fewer crowds and are more accessible.

"I used to go to Walnut Creek to play or Concord, but now that these are here, they’re my home courts, they’re like 5 minutes away," Wu said.

The court renovation included sound barriers on one side.

Kearney said it’s working with the pickleball community to use quieter equipment and bringing on volunteers who monitor the courts and enforce rules as "pickleball ambassadors."

"They’ve given their own suggestions and recommendations about what we could do to improve the community aspect of the courts," Kearney said.

In June, the city shortened the hours, now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as part of a 90-day trial.

"We’re really encouraging people to play within the hours, making sure that it’s only play and it’s as quiet as possible," said Kearney.

Garry said he’s continuing to push the city to move the pickleball courts away from homes.

"These courts would be much better off inside a park," he said.

What's next:

A Park, Recreation, Marina and Arts Commission meeting is taking place on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to hear the latest on how the 90-day trial is going.

After the trial ends in September, the city will evaluate and ultimately, hope for a compromise between the residents and pickleball players.