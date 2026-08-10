Martinez stabbing suspect was released from jail day before killing

The Brief Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, is accused of fatally stabbing 68-year-old Todd Stewart outside his Martinez home, just one day after being released from jail. Police said Iriarte-Valdez was on pretrial release in a residential burglary case and had been arrested earlier in the week for allegedly violating his home detention monitoring requirements. Investigators used automated license plate recognition technology and tips from the community to identify and track Iriarte-Valdez, who was arrested Friday and is being held on $1.1 million bail.



The man accused of fatally stabbing a 68-year-old Martinez man on his front lawn had been released from jail the day before the killing, authorities said.

Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, 36, was arrested Friday evening in connection with the stabbing death of Todd Stewart, according to police.

Iriarte-Valdez was arrested at his home in the 1600 block of Ashwood Drive on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have not identified any known connection between Iriarte-Valdez and Stewart.

Arrested, then released before stabbing

Police said Iriarte-Valdez was on pretrial release in connection with residential burglaries that occurred April 29 in Orinda.

He was arrested Tuesday for allegedly violating the terms of his home detention monitoring as it pertains to the Orinda case, police said. The following day, Wednesday, he was released on his own recognizance and referred back to home detention monitoring.

The fatal stabbing occurred Thursday.

Martinez Police Chief Andrew White said it appeared Iriarte-Valdez did not have his home detention monitoring equipment placed on him until Friday, the day after the homicide.

Iriarte-Valdez is being held on $1.1 million bail.

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Deadly attack outside Martinez home

Surveillance video captured the deadly encounter outside Stewart's home on Francis Court, including his frantic screams as he was attacked.

Stewart was stabbed multiple times just steps from his front door.

Neighbors said he had been working on a project in his garage before the attack.

He died at the scene.

"I'm still processing because I still expect to see him over the fence," neighbor Galina Pasternak said. "It's nowhere as bad as his family, because they lost their father, his wife lost her husband. They finally were spending more time together because they were retired. They were traveling."

Investigators said they were able to quickly piece together information that led them to a suspect.

"Through using automated license plate recognition technology, we were able to locate what ultimately became that vehicle and understand kind of where it had been," White said. "Simultaneously, we were receiving tips from the community from people who recognized the vehicle."

Officers ultimately tracked Iriarte-Valdez to his apartment complex, where he was taken into custody without incident.

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Neighbor says suspect's vehicle was there before attack

Pasternak said Stewart's wife noticed the suspect's vehicle outside their home before the attack.

"She seen him sitting in a car, and she thought, like, maybe he's visiting," Pasternak said. "Maybe he's waiting, and she saw him there like some time before, an hour before. So he's been there for a while."

Pasternak said she was relieved an arrest had been made but questioned why Iriarte-Valdez had been released from custody.

"I'm glad they arrested him, but it won't bring Todd back," she said. "I wish they did not release him."