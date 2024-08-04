Mass shooting overnight at Oakland sideshow

A sideshow erupted in chaos after five people were injured in a mass shooting in Oakland overnight, police said.

The shootings occurred around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said all of the victims were attending the sideshow.

The extent of their injuries wasn't provided but police did say they were last listed in stable condition.

Police are asking those who witnessed the shooting to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Those with photos or videos of the sideshow and incident are asked to forward them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.