Massive fire breaks out at Oceanside Pier

By KJ Hiramoto
Updated  April 25, 2024 4:13pm PDT
KTVU FOX 2

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. - A massive fire broke out at a Southern California pier.

Aerial footage captured the moments where the Oceanside Pier was on fire on Thursday afternoon. 

Officials did not say if injuries were reported from the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. LiveNow on FOX reports the restaurant that caught fire had been closed long before Thursday's incident.

d021ea3e-snapshot-2.jpg

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.