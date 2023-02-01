Matt Mahan kicks off Mayoral term with inauguration in San Jose

Wednesday night Matt Mahan held his inauguration ceremony at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts. Mahan was officially sworn in as San Jose’s 66th Mayor December 29th.

In his speech tonight, Mahan talked about what he calls common sense approaches to some of the biggest concerns in San Jose: things like homelessness, mental health, and holding people accountable for what happens in this city.

"At our best, no city is a better place to be than San Jose," Mahan said.

Considered a newcomer to San Jose politics, Matt Mahan is now Mayor of San Jose. After briefly serving on the City Council, Mahan won a tight race last November against Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

"I’ve been asked over and over again, how will you bring this city together with so much political division? The truth is we have more than unites us than divides us. In that spirit, I’m grateful that Supervisor Chavez is here tonight," Mahan said.

The inauguration ceremony included performances from diverse groups from across San Jose.

Those who came out to the inauguration believe Mahan’s leadership can bring change the city needs.

"I’m excited to see what he has to say, what he’s planning to do and the programs that he’s trying to get going in the city," said John Gallo, from San Jose.

"His office has shown that they wanted to bring forth some of the issues that we’re having. Problems that the shelter is having. The shelter has been in crisis for years," Jennifer Flick, an animal shelter volunteer in San Jose.

SEE ALSO: San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body

As he neared the end of his address, Mahan talked about inclusiveness and making sure people from all walks of life in San Jose benefit from the plans and work ahead.

"San Jose is place where every resident, newly immigrated or 5th generation, blue collar or tech founder, son of a mailman or daughter of a Mayor, will find a brighter future and endless opportunity when we get back to and deliver on the basics," Mahan said.

Mahan says he’s already taken steps to bring more transparency and support to the San Jose Police Dept. and will be working with the state to address affordable housing and mental health care.