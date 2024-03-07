Mayor Breed has words for city's critics at State of the City address

San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered her State of the City address on Thursday, discussing where the city has been and where she hopes to lead it. The mayor said this is the year of the dragon, and she is ready for the city to soar into the future.

Mayor Breed addressed some of the city's challenges head on. She pointed to statistics indicating crime is on the decline and said that Proposition E, just approved by San Francisco voters, will help the city's police department to tackle crime. "We will roll out 400 automated license plate cameras at 100 intersections across the city this month," said Mayor Breed.

The chief of police said his office will begin sourcing drones for the department to use, and will begin installing those cameras immediately.

"We are going to get that started this month," said Chief Bill Scott. "So, it's exciting for us, we think it's going to make a huge difference in terms of our efforts to fight some of the crime that's happening in the city."

The mayor also said the city must take steps to get those suffering from drug abuse disorder to get the help they need.

"Yes, offering people help is critical, but frankly, we must compel some people into treatment," said Mayor Breed. "We will have an additional tool, thanks to the voters who supported proposition F on Tuesday."

Prop. F requires anyone seeking cash assistance from the city to get drug tested if they're suspected of using illegal drugs and to get substance abuse treatment if they want to continue getting financial help.

Mayor Breed said she is working to get rid of red tape and regulations around building new housing. She also announced her new 30 x 30 initiative, aimed at transforming the downtown and Financial District.

Featured article

"Downtown can't just be about jobs," said Mayor Breed. "It can't just be the 9-5 Financial District. We also need more people to live and study there, so our new initiative, 30 X 30, 30,000 more students and residents in the area by 2030."

Rodney Fong from San Francisco's Chamber of Commerce said he wants to learn more about the details of the 30 x 30 plan, but is encouraged to hear that the Downtown is a priority. "We've been talking all along about the Downtown being the next neighborhood," said Fong. "We have to think about it as a neighborhood 24/7. So this initiative to put housing, to put retail to put grocery stores, entertainment, the arts is I think, exactly on the spot."

Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who is running to unseat Mayor Breed in November, said the State of the City address was full of grand ideas, but short on details. "We have a lot of shiny words going up there, but there wasn't a lot of commitment on how we're going to make this a livable city for everyone," said Safai.

Daniel Lurie, who's running for mayor, issued a statement saying in part, "not once did the mayor propose the magnitude of reform that our city desperately needs."

Mark Farrell, the most recent candidate to jump into the race, issued a statement reading in part, "the anemic progress and results Mayor Breed is touting today are too little, too late."

The mayor made a point to say to the city's critics that "we will not wear the shackles of your negativity any longer."

