San Francisco propositions: How Props B, E and F fared

San Francisco voters had several ballot measures to decide in the primary vote on March 5, including propositions to expand police powers and another that would screen people for drug use if they want to receive cash assistance from the city.

Voters rejected Proposition B, which would have funding for police staffing, but got labeled by some as the cop tax. This prop failed with 67% of voters saying no to the measure, as of the count late on Tuesday.

Supervisors Ahsha Safai and Aaron Peskin supported Prop B, but it was opposed by Breed.

Prop. B asked voters to set a new minimum staffing level for the San Francisco Police Department that increases every year for five years and approve a new tax or amend a tax that’s already on the books.

Aside from the two police propositions, voters were asked whether people with drug addictions should have to get treatment if they wanted to continue to get money from the city.

Proposition E was passed by San Francisco voters with 63% voting in favor, based on the total from late Tuesday.

Prop. E called for reducing reporting requirements when police use force, letting body camera footage replace written reports for certain kinds of incidents; allowing police to install surveillance cameras without oversight and using drones with facial recognition technology. It also called for letting police initiate car chases when they suspect someone has committed certain types of misdemeanors and also limiting some power of the Police Commission.

It was supported by Mayor London Breed and opposed by more left-leaning groups who feel these ideas repeal years of progressive reforms.

Voters also approved Proposition F by a margin of 63.02% to 36.98%, based on data from late Tuesday night.

Prop F, which Breed also supported, called for anyone seeking cash assistance from the city to get substance abuse treatment if they wanted to continue getting financial help.

The program provides up to $712 per month for housed residents and $109 for unhoused people.

Groups like HealthRight 360, the city’s largest addiction treatment provider, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, and Roma Guy, co-founder of La Casa de las Madres, SF Women Against Rape, and The Women's Foundation of California, are among several opponents of Prop F.

