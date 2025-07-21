Mayor Lurie enjoying high approval ratings

A new poll shows San Francisco's Mayor, Daniel Lurie, is enjoying high approval ratings.

More than six months into his term, nearly three in four voters like the job Mayor Lurie is doing.

Polling from the San Francisco Chronicle finds 73% of San Francisco voters approve of the job Mayor Daniel Lurie is doing so far.

"I am just focused on delivering results for the people of San Francisco. That's why they elected me," said Mayor Lurie. "Our administration is working relentlessly every single day to deliver and I think these numbers show that people want us to continue to do that work and that's what I'm gonna be focused on."

More than half of the poll respondents said they want the mayor to focus on local issues like safety and keeping the city clean.

Voters said they're seeing a difference in how people view the city. "It’s just cool to see you feel like he has us. He has this personal relationship to the city, and he's enthusiastic, and you want everyone else to be," said Fred Ward.

San Francisco State University political science Professor Jason McDaniel said voters seem positive about the direction of the city, and that's benefiting the mayor. "I think we've seen a little bit of people feeling better the city," said McDaniel. "Not dramatic, people aren’t super optimistic about the future, but I think better than they were a year ago."

The poll found most San Franciscans gave the mayor high marks for revitalizing the downtown, and focusing on safety and clean neighborhoods. McDaniel said so far Mayor Lurie has been able to maintain his popularity even as the city faces budget cuts, and he creates more of a record. "So I think that is the number one sort of iceberg in the future is the decision now we have a negative echoing effect going into the future."

While most voters say they approve of the job the mayor is doing, half or more of the respondents said they wanted to see more done to handle the city's long-standing epidemic of deadly drug overdoses and homelessness. "But I don’t see Mayor Lurie doing all that much better at the moment," said Vance Johnson. "Personally I think that he’s pretty much only accountable to the major corporations within downtown."

While the mayor has seen high approval ratings, the approval rating for the board of supervisors is up as well. This time last year, 20% of voters approved of the job the supervisors were doing. That number is now up to a 38% approval rating.

Featured article



