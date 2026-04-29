Measure B could determine future of North Bay's SMART train, officials warn

The Brief Measure B seeks to extend an existing quarter-cent sales tax for 30 years to secure the future of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District. Unlike a previous failed measure that required a supermajority, this initiative only needs a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass. Supporters warn that the rail system will run out of funding and eventually shut down by 2029 if the extension is not approved.



Supporters of the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system are characterizing Measure B as a "do-or-die" proposition for the future of North Bay transit.

As the SMART train looks to expand northward to Healdsburg and Cloverdale, officials warn that a failure at the ballot box this June could eventually derail the entire system.

What is Measure B?

Dig deeper:

Measure B, the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District Sales Tax Extension Measure, asks voters to extend an existing quarter-cent sales tax for an additional 30 years.

If passed, the extension would begin in 2029, effectively guaranteeing the agency's long-term financial viability.

The stakes are high for the district. Dani Sheehan of the Friends of SMART Train noted that without the tax, the agency will run out of money in 2029.

"Then we have to reduce service and eventually the train will shut down," Sheehan said.

The current campaign follows the failure of a similar initiative, Measure I, six years ago. While Measure I won the popular vote, it fell short of the two-thirds majority required at the time.

Measure B faces a different threshold; because it was placed on the ballot via a petition signed by over 71,000 residents, it requires only a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.

SANTA ROSA, CA - AUGUST 25: The Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit system, operating between downtown Santa Rosa and San Rafael, began inaugural service on August 25, 2017, in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Expand

Measure B: Support and opposition

What they're saying:

Ridership sentiment appears strong as gas prices rise and highway congestion continues. Commuter Jenai Otis, who rides the train five days a week, noted that cars are often "standing room only."

Dennis Rosatti, a campaign consultant for Measure B, stated that survey work shows over 90% support among those who regularly use the service.

However, the measure does face opposition. According to the voter information booklet, opponents argue the 30-year tax is too lengthy and requires excessive subsidies. Critics also contend that providing free rides for youth and seniors creates a financial strain on the system's budget.

The election will be held on June 2. Supporters are encouraging undecided voters to experience the system firsthand before casting their ballots.

"If you're confused about the train or you don't know which side to believe... go ride the train," Sheehan said.