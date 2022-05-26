Memorial, ceremonies to mark one year since VTA mass shooting

Today marks one year since the mass shooting at the Santa Clara VTA Guadalupe light rail yard that claimed 10 lives: Nine employees were killed by a co-worker and one person who witnessed the shooting died by suicide weeks later.

The gunman was also killed.

There are a series of events planned to pay tribute to the victims and survivors, including a private memorial at the yard.

That ceremony – a candlelight vigil beginning at 6:30 a.m. -- is for employees and their families only.

But it will be live streamed on YouTube for the community to take part.

To honor their co-workers, a group of employees also built an eternal flame. It took them months to design and weld the special tribute. That torch will officially be lit at the memorial today and used to light some of the first candles at the vigil.

The San Jose City Council honored the victims this week with a moment of silence and the names of each victim were read aloud. The city also officially proclaimed today as a day of remembrance.

"There are no words I can offer that are able to express the profound loss that we experienced last year," Vice Mayor Chappie Jones said. "The community of VTA was challenged but we rose together and grew in unity."

John Courtney, president of ATU Local 265, responded that "on behalf of our brothers who we lost that day… we are very thankful and appreciative of that."

Two weeks ago, the VTA demolished Building B, where most of the victims were shot and killed in an effort to support the emotional needs of the employees who experienced the tragedy. There were nearly 100 people in the yard that day.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney is also hosting a memorial at the new 526 Resiliency Center, a place that was expanded after the shooting to bring counseling and workshops to first responders, affected community members and families of the victims. The center helps raise awareness about workplace violence. That public memorial will begin at 9 a.m.

Tonight the City Hall rotunda will also be lit up in white, light blue & dark blue – the colors of the VTA.

Advertisement

Some VTA service will be impacted today as nine light rail operators will not be working their regular shift, so nine trains will not be running.