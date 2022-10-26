Men accused of killing DA Brooke Jenkins' relative want different prosecution

Two men accused of killing a relative of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins want a judge to prevent her office from prosecuting their case.

The defense attorney for the two men requested that the case be handed over to California Attorney General Rob Bonta, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The cousin of Jenkins' husband, 18-year-old Jerome Mallory, was allegedly shot and killed in the Bayview district in July 2020.

Jenkins has recused herself from the case, but the defense attorney said prosecutors working in her office would still be influenced.

Before becoming the District Attorney, Jenkins had criticized the previous DA's handling of the case.



