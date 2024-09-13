Mexico celebrates independence in Bay Area

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off this weekend by commemorating the independence days of various Latin American countries.

Often dubbed as Fiestas Patrias, the community event typically features musical and dance performances along with traditional food and merchandise vendors.

Mexico is celebrating its 214th anniversary of independence on Sunday.

San Jose’s Consul General of Mexico Alejandra Bologna joined KTVU on Friday to talk about "El Grito" celebrations happening at City Hall.

The family-friendly event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

"El Grito de Dolores" commemorates a battle cry during Mexico's war of independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810.

Consul Bologna is set to deliver the traditional cry of "Viva la Independencia! Viva México" from the balcony of City Hall with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan at 7:30 p.m.

A similar ceremony is planned in San Francisco with Consul General Ana Luisa Vallejo.

Vallejo will be joined by Mayor London Breed.

The official "El Grito" ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.