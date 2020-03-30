Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District asks public to help keep trails, preserves open

In a familiar call by park districts across the Bay Area, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District urged the public to follow current health directives to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park district said cooperation from the public will help it keep trails and preserves open.

When taking part in outdoor activities, people are asked to maintain at least six feet from others not sharing a household. Park officials asked people to shelter at home except when enganged in essential activites including outdoor exercise.

La Honda Creek Preserve

On Friday, the district announced that it had temporarily closed Windy Hill Preserve at the request of Portola Valley public officials.

Windy Hill Preserve (Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District)

The district said it has been experiencing high visitor numbers recently. Many parks have had to close off parking lots and other areas due to residents gathering in groups and not heeding the call for social distancing.

The Bay City News contributed to this report.