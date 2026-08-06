Mike Krukow, legendary San Francisco Giants broadcaster, to retire after 36 years

The Brief Krukow, who pitched for the Giants, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, began his broadcasting career in 1990 as a part-time analyst at KNBR, before moving to a full-time position in 1994. Krukow, 74, is a 13-time Emmy Award winner and was named California's Sportscaster of the Year in 2015 and 2017. The team will celebrate Krukow at Oracle Park on Sept. 27 as the 2026 season comes to a close.



Mike Krukow, the legendary broadcaster for the San Francisco Giants, will retire at the end of this year's baseball season, the team announced Thursday.

Krukow, who pitched for the Giants, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, began his broadcasting career in 1990 as a part-time analyst at KNBR, before moving to a full-time position in 1994.

He soon became one of the beloved voices of the Giants, alongside Duane Kuiper, as half of the duo affectionately named "Kruk and Kuip."

Mike Krukow to retire at end of season

What we know:

Krukow was with the Giants for some of the team's biggest moments, including the World Series wins in 2010, 2012, 2014, pitcher Matt Cain's perfect game in 2012, and Barry Bonds' record-breaking milestones in the mid-2000s.

Krukow, 74, is a 13-time Emmy Award winner and was named California's Sportscaster of the Year in 2015 and 2017.

‘Forever Giant’

Dig deeper:

Giants President Larry Baer called Krukow the team's "spiritual leader" and a "forever Giant," saying his impact on the team goes far beyond the broadcasting booth.

"With his beloved and inseparable partner Duane Kuiper, he has taught generations of fans about baseball, brought us inside it from the perspective of a Major League pitcher and called every game with incredible insight, unmistakable humor and genuine heart," Baer said in a statement.

Baer said Krukow has the rare gift of making every fan feel like they belong.

"Whether someone is sitting in the ballpark, watching from home, or listening on the radio halfway around the world, Kruk makes every Giants fan feel like they are part of something bigger—a family," Baer said.

In 2014, Krukow shared that he was living with inclusion-body myositis, a degenerative muscle disease. The condition limited Krukow's travel and broadcasting schedule over the years, requiring him to use a motorized wheelchair.

Sept. 27 celebration at Oracle Park

What's next:

In a statement announcing his retirement, Krukow quoted the Bay Area band Green Day, saying he and his wife, Jennifer, have had the time of their lives with the Giants organization.

"We are bracing for the emotional hits we know we are going to feel in the next few weeks. Jennifer and I are wondering if it is even possible to let everyone know how deeply we love and respect our Giants family," Krukow said.

The team will celebrate Krukow at Oracle Park on Sept. 27 as the 2026 season comes to a close.