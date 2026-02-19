Mill Valley women among group caught in deadly Tahoe avalanche: mayor

The Brief Mill Valley Mayor Max Perrey said some of the group of 15 backcountry skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Lake Tahoe on Tuesday "were women from his city." He was unable to provide details on exactly how many were in the group, their identities or if they were among the seven women killed in the avalanche. Eight people were killed and one person is still missing, presumed dead.



Mill Valley Mayor Max Perrey said Thursday that some of his own constituents were among the group of 15 backcountry skiers who were caught in a deadly avalanche near Lake Tahoe's Donner Summit.

Perrey told The Associated Press that some of the skiers "were women from his city," though he was unable to provide details on exactly how many were in the group, their identities or if they were among the seven women killed in the avalanche.

What we know:

Authorities say 15 people were on a three-day skiing trip with Blackbird Mountain Guides, a Truckee-based touring company. The group on Tuesday was on the final day of their backcountry trip in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains when they were trapped by an avalanche about the length of a football field.

Six people survived the avalanche, authorities confirmed. Eight others were killed and one person is still missing, presumed dead.

Some of the members killed were members of the Sugar Bowl Academy community – a private boarding school and ski/snowboard club. Three of the nine victims were tour guides with Blackbird Mountain Guides.