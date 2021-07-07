Mills College's alumnae files lawsuit against the school to save it

The "Alumnae of Mills College" in Oakland is suing the school to stop the administration from shutting it down or merging with Northeastern University in Boston.

The group filed a lawsuit against the school on June 7 and is asking for a restraining order against the school's President and Board of Trustees to stop them from advancing those plans, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The group also wants at least 60 days to review the college's financial books to "to understand the options that are being considered for the future of the college".

The historic women's college announced that it will stop admitting first-year undergraduate students due to financial hardships earlier in March.

However, in June, the school changed its plans and announced that it plans to merge with Northeastern University, becoming gender-inclusive at the undergraduate level.