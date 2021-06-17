Mills College in talks to consolidate with Northeastern University, would in part become gender inclusive

article

Mills College in Oakland on Thursday says it has begun formal discussions to consolidate with Northeastern University. Per a pending agreement, the private women's college would become gender-inclusive at the undergraduate level.

Mills' president, Elizabeth L. Hillman, said by combining with the Boston-based nonprofit research institution, they "can expand Mills’ core strengths, including advancing student access, women’s leadership, equity, and social justice."

The 170-year-old East Bay college announced earlier this spring that they would no longer enroll new students and are closing all academic programs in 2023.

Per the proposed new alliance, continued conferral degrees would be allowed with the Mills' name as part of those degrees. It would also include enhanced support for current Mills College students, faculty and staff as well as the future development of new educational programs.

The president of Mills said Northeastern shares its vision of what education can and should be in the decades to come.

Northeastern President Joseph E. Aoun said in a statement that the institutions are on the same page.

"Not only are our missions aligned, but by combining our signature strengths, we can create new and distinctive opportunities that extend and enhance our collective priorities," said Aoun.

Pending a final agreement between the two institutions, Mills would become Mills College at Northeastern University.

Officials said Mills would not be an independent, standalone institution. It's notable that the college would become gender-inclusive at the undergraduate level. Undergraduate and graduate degrees would be offered through a Mills College at Northeastern University.

Current Mills students would have the option able to complete their degrees at Mills or at Mills College at Northeastern University, depending on the student’s degree and the timing of the consolidation.

Students would also have the possible option of transferring to Northeastern or other universities with standing agreements with Mills, at no additional cost prior to finalization of the alliance, officials said. More details will be available this fall the president said.