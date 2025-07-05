Milpitas mother arrested for allegedly fabricating missing child report

article

The Brief Rohnita Prasad was booked into jail for child endangerment, intimidating or dissuading a witness or victim and filing a false police report. Milpitas police allege the woman falsely reported her 9-year-old son was missing, and that she hid the boy during the subsequent search. Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services is working to place the boy.



A Milpitas woman is in custody Saturday for allegedly fabricating a report that her son went missing and hiding the boy during the subsequent search.

Rohnita Prasad, 46, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for child endangerment, intimidating or dissuading a witness or victim and filing a false police report, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

The MPD reported that Prasad’s 9-year-old son, Harshail Kumar, went missing about 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the 750 block of Montague Expressway, though the police department said he was found safe the following day.

On Saturday, police announced that an investigation into Harshail’s disappearance revealed Prasad allegedly fabricated the report and that the boy "had been intentionally concealed by his mother," which led to Prasad's arrest.

The MPD said that the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services is working to determine appropriate placement for Harshail.

