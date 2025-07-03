Authorities seek help finding 9-year-old reported missing in Milpitas

article

Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s assistance in finding a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing in Milpitas.

Harshail Kumar was last seen about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 750 block of Montague Expressway, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Harshail is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, with black hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft shirt, blue shoes and black pants, and was last seen carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Harshail’s whereabouts was asked to contact the MPD at 408-586-2400.