Milpitas police ask for help in fatal shooting investigation

Police are asking the public to share any information they might have as they investigate a fatal shooting that happened in Milpitas just before midnight Friday.

Officers went to a home on the 100 block of Almaden Avenue at 11:56 p.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The officers and Milpitas Fire Department personnel worked to save the man, who was transported to the hospital by paramedics, according to police. Despite further efforts to save him, the victim died at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400, or via the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500.