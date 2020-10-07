Milpitas police seek help finding missing 77-year-old man

article

Police in Milpitas are asking the public to watch for a 77-year-old man who hasn't been seen since leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.

Arturo Basa was last seen leaving his residence at the Pioneer

Mobile Home Park at 60 Wilson Way in Milpitas at 2:30 p.m. to take a walk, going northbound direction on North Milpitas Boulevard near the Milpitas and Fremont border.

Basa was wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt and gray colored

pants. He is 5-foot-5, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He primarily speaks Tagalog and limited English, police said.

Basa is considered at-risk with the onset of dementia and

conditions that require medication.

Police said he does not have any identification or a cellphone

with him.

Basa is known to walk around the area of the Pioneer Mobile Home Park or walk to the McDonald's on Dixon Road in Milpitas.

Anyone who sees Basa is asked to call 911 immediately.