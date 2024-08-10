Minor with gun, marijuana 'on the run' arrested in Richmond

article

The Brief Minor arrested with marijuana, pistol Minor was caught while officers were on patrol



Richmond police arrested a minor they said was carrying a large ziplock bag of marijuana and a loaded pistol.

The minor was arrested by Officers Wally and Ricchiuto while they were on patrol and saw the juvenile with the bag of marijuana, officials reported Friday afternoon.

When the officers tried to contact him, he took off running, "grabbing at his waistband as if concealing a weapon."

The minor eventually surrendered and a loaded pistol was found in his waistband, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Loaded pistol found on minor in Richmond

He was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Police didn't specify the age of the minor, where he was spotted, or when the incident occurred.

Charges against the minor were also unclear.

KTVU reached out for details of the arrest but has yet to hear back.