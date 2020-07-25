Minor injuries reported after vehicle crashes down embankment off I-280 in Woodside

article

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson says a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 280 in Woodside crashed into the center divider Saturday afternoon, then careened across all northbound lanes before going over the right shoulder guardrail and down a 25-foot embankment.

The accident was reported at 4:10 p.m. The CHP says that after the vehicle left the freeway, it came to rest on the embankment between Interstate 280 and Canada Road, which parallels the freeway.

One person suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stanford University Medical Center for treatment.

All northbound lanes of the freeway are open.