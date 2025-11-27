Missing: 77-year-old man out of Santa Clara

article

Santa Clara Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 77-year-old man missing since Thursday morning.

Joseph Cook was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen about 11:30 a.m. near Taper Avenue and Santa Cruz Avenue in Santa Clara.

Cook was believed to be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Prius with a California license plate of 7DTD645. Anyone with information on Cook's whereabouts was asked to call 911.