Missing: 77-year-old man out of Santa Clara

Published  November 27, 2025 9:40pm PST
Santa Clara
Bay City News
The Santa Clara Police Department is asking for help locating Joseph Cook, 77, 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 260 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen about 11:30 a.m. near Taper Avenue and Santa Cruz Avenue in Santa Clara.

Cook was believed to be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Prius with a California license plate of 7DTD645.   Anyone with information on Cook's whereabouts was asked to call 911.    

Santa Clara