Missing California woman found dead at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park say crews have recovered the body of a California woman who was reported missing.

According to a statement released on Feb. 23, 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside, Calif. was found by body recovery teams earlier on Feb. 23. Meyn's body was found about 300 feet below the rim.

"On February 22, Meyn was reported missing by a family member. Later that day Meyn’s vehicle was located on the South Rim of Grand Canyon near the Bright Angel Lodge," read a portion of the statement.

An investigation into the incident is underway, officials say.