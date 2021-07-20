Missing: San Francisco police searching for 8-year-old boy

article

San Francisco police investigators are asking for the public's help in locating an 8-year-old boy on Tuesday.

Le Michael Humphrey was reported missing around noon after he ran away from home on the 1000 block of Mission Street, police said.

The boy is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair, and brown eyes. He wears braces and possibly blue glasses, but no clothing description was given.

Police said the boy has run away multiple times before and is familiar with riding public transportation such as MUNI and BART. Given his young age and medical condition, the police consider him at risk.

Anyone with information about Humphrey's whereabouts is urged to contact San Francisco police.