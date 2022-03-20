Missing San Ramon teens reunited with families, police say

Two teenage girls who had allegedly run away from home last week were reunited with their families on Sunday, San Ramon police said.

"Both girls are in good health," police said.

They said a "community member' helped locate Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez, 16, and Aaminah "Mina" Khan, 14, who had been reported missing by their families on Wednesday.

Earlier Sunday while the search continued, police had said the teens were communicating on social media with other young people.