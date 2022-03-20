San Ramon police say missing runaway teens are talking with others on social media

San Ramon police said Sunday they are still searching for two missing runaway teenagers.

In an update to their investigation, officials said the two teens, 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan, are still missing. They said they believe both remain in good health based on recent sightings, and communication with other local youth via social media.

Ruby and Mina were first reported missing on March 16.

Ruby is 5'3" tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black zip-up sweater, and black Converse shoes, police said.

Mina is 5 feet tall with black shoulder-length hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing baggie jeans and a hoodie (unknown color). Both students were carrying black backpacks, according to police.

Both teenagers go to Dougherty Valley High School, according to officials from San Ramon Unified school district.

"Please help Ruby and Mina safely return home," said San Ramon police.

Police said they found evidence indicating the teenagers had planned to run away.

If you have any information on the teens or their whereabouts, please contact the San Ramon Police Department at 925-973-2779.

