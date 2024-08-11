Mistah F.A.B.'s backpack giveaway helps 500 students prepare for the new school year

Hundreds of East Bay students are feeling prepared for the new school year after getting all of their school supplies for free at a giveaway hosted by rapper and activist Mistah F.A.B.

It was the 20th anniversary of the backpack giveaway event in Oakland, taking place in the neighborhood where Mistah F.A.B. grew up.

"I didn’t have too many positive images growing up. Like I say, on that same walk to the store I saw gangsters, I saw thugs, I saw drug dealers, I saw pimps. That’s what I saw," said Mistah F.A.B. "I idolized the dudes that was on the corner because they had the cars, the jewelry, the girls, they had everything. Now we can give these kids new things to aspire to ascend to."

Other Bay Area role models also pitched in.

Steph and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Play. Learn. Foundation had a bus there with free food on one side from the Alameda County Community Food Bank and free books on the other side from the Oakland Literacy Coalition.

"We want to make sure that kids can find books where there are characters that look like them and really represent our community," said Oakland Literacy Coalition Director of Programs Jen Bloom. "So you’ll see that there’s a lot of black and brown children in the books and also really powerful stories, what we think would be of high interest to kids and really thinking about diversity and inclusion and lifting up all the beauty in our community."

Oakland native Damian Lillard also donated hundreds of Adidas backpacks. And Shoe Palace, which started in the Bay Area, gave 500 pairs of shoes.

The line to get all of these supplies was wrapped around the block.

"Some people would parade and herald the fact that the line is from here to the corner. Me? I can’t wait for the day that the line is only a couple of people because that means that those needs are being catered to," said Mistah F.A.B.

From scholarship opportunities to even free haircuts, the goal was to help kids feel confident walking into the classroom on day one.

And students were grateful.

"It’s a blessing to get all this stuff for free because some people struggle, and they don’t say it. So when they do stuff like this, it’s good for the community," said incoming high school senior Jazzaraye Jackson.

"I just feel like it was a boost because I have everything I need, and I think I will be set for sixth grade," said London Wilson.