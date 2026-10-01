SFPD doubles reward to $150,000 on 10th anniversary of unsolved Tenderloin killing

The Brief Wednesday marked exactly a decade since 24-year-old Mitchell Warren was shot and killed in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood. San Francisco police have doubled the reward to $150,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. On September 30, 2016, Warren had just walked a female friend home when he was approached by an unidentified man following an altercation.



Ten agonizing years have passed for the family of Mitchell Warren, but the pain of his loss remains as raw as ever.

Warren was just 24 years old, working as an apprentice electrician and remembered by his family as outgoing and smart, when his life was cut short.

On September 30, 2016, he had walked a friend home in the Tenderloin when he was confronted by a stranger.

Following an altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Warren once in the body. In a detail remembered by his father, Lary Warren, Mitchell Warren was able to dial 911 and call his own ambulance, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

San Francisco police investigation

The backstory:

San Francisco Police Department officers say investigators have exhausted every lead, traveling long distances and reviewing every shred of evidence.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing the scene riding on the handlebars of a bicycle.

Although police identified the bicyclist, who told authorities he did not know the shooter, the primary suspect has still not been located and investigators believe he may reside outside of San Francisco or even the Bay Area.

Increased reward

Local perspective:

In hopes of breaking the decade-long stalemate, SFPD has increased the reward to $150,000 for information leading to the identification and filing of charges against the suspect.

For Lary Warren, the milestone anniversary brings a mix of painful reflection and unwavering resolve. Finding comfort in photos of his son and keeping Mitchell's remains in an urn at home, the grieving father admits to feeling a lingering frustration and anger.

Father's hope

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of wasted potential for no reason at all," Lary said.

Despite the years that have passed, the Warren family holds onto hope that justice will finally be served.

Lary Warren vows that when the suspect is caught, he will be present at every single court hearing to ensure accountability for the son he was unable to protect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

Amber Lee is a reporter Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Reach Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com, text/leave a message at 510-599-3922, or follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @AmberKTVU or Tiktok @amberleenewswithktvu.