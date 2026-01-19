MLK Day in San Francisco adds call to action amid recent political events

The Brief MLK Day in San Francisco leads to peaceful march commemorating the civil rights leader. Attendees take the opportunity to peacefully protest recent political events. City leaders pledge to support Black community with more access to resources and housing.



As part of the country's 40th federal observance of Martin Luther King Junior Day, the leader of the civil rights movement was honored with several community events in San Francisco on Monday, but the focus of participants was on the perceived state of the country decades after the civil rights movement of the '60s began.

A 1.5 mile march commemorating MLK Jr.’s march in Selma started at the Caltrain station on Fourth Street and ended at Yerba Buena Gardens, attracting hundreds from all walks of life.

Many attendees used the moment to protest recent events.

Christin Feuerstrauter, who marched with her husband, said this was a way for her to join others saddened by the events in Minneapolis.

"We needed someplace to go to be part of a greater community to give us some hope," she said.

City Leaders promise to uplift Black community

At Yerba Buena Gardens, speakers including Mayor Daniel Lurie, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, and civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Amos Brown focused on themes like justice, interfaith, and unity.

Lurie spoke about supporting residents of the Fillmore with more access to housing and making sure there is equal access across all racial identities.

Tyree Leslie, who waved a Black Power Pride flag throughout the march, said it was meaningful for him as he recalled marches in Washington D.C.

"It takes me back to realizing we all should be in solidarity with everybody’s struggle," he said.

Brown, who studied under Dr. King, gave a short benediction to conclude the program.

"There will be no squatter’s rights for hate in San Francisco," said Brown, referencing civil rights leader and theologian Howard Thurman's 1946 essay The Fascist Masquerade. "No squatter's rights for injustice in San Francisco, no squatters rights for homophobia in San Francisco, No squatters right in San Francisco for any xenophobia. [00:06:49][15.0]



Peaceful protests from marchers

Many participants carried political signs and shared what they think MLK Jr. would say today about the recent events.

"I think he’d be proud of how far we’ve come but still disappointed of not being where we should be at," said Derrick Moon.

"He probably wouldn’t be as pleased as he would like to be," said Leslie.

Many said they believed he’d be courageously and peacefully standing with the marginalized.

"Thinking back of what other people have done for our country, the courage they showed us and feeling like we need to do the same in this moment," said Feuerstrauter.

Throughout the event, a choir from Glide Memorial Church sang the anthem song rooted in gospel protest, We Shall Overcome.

The event concluded with live music and the promise from city leaders to uplift the Black community with more access to housing and resources.