Mobile FEMA center opens for residents impacted by SCU Complex fires

Residents impacted by the SCU Lightning Complex fires can now register for FEMA assistance through a new FEMA mobile registration center opening Saturday in Santa Clara County.

The center will be open until Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CAL FIRE Smith Creek Fire Station, 22805 Mount Hamilton Road. It will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The center is part of FEMA and the state's ongoing response and recovery efforts to support survivors of the SCU Lightning Complex wildfire, which burned nearly 400,000 acres in August and September.

Santa Clara County was added to the FEMA Disaster Declaration in late September, so residents with wildfire damage can apply for financial assistance for home repair or disaster-related needs like medical, dental or childcare expenses.

Impacted residents can apply for FEMA aid in one of three ways: -online at www.disasterassistance.gov; downloading the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet; or by calling the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT.

The helpline staff can help answer questions before and after an application is submitted. The helpline also provides services like videophone, Innocaption or CapTel. To use those services use the specific number assigned when registering with FEMA.