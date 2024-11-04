Momeni recorded by police making 'stabbing motions,' jury told

The Brief Officer testifies he secretly recorded Nima Momeni making "stabbing motions" week after slaying Momeni was talking to private investigator with his ex-defense attorney Defense says there's no audio and some motions don't align with Lee's injuries



Jurors in the Nima Momeni murder trial were shown secretly recorded video Monday showing the defendant making "stabbing motions" pantomiming how he killed Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to the prosecution.

But the defense contends the video is far from conclusive without proper context.

San Francisco police Officer David Goff told the jury he secretly took video showing Momeni talking with a private investigator who worked for Momeni's former defense attorney. The officer testified Momeni made three "stabbing motions" and then made a motion as if he was throwing an object. The exchange was captured about a week after Lee was killed.

But under questioning by the defense, Goff confirmed there's no audio in the video he shot. The defense is suggesting their client's movements could very well show Lee's arm movements, supporting their contention Momeni took the knife from a drug-addled Lee and fatally stabbed Lee in self-defense.

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said what the video shows will ultimately be in the eyes of the jury.

"The jury is going to have to decide what weight to give to this video," Cardoza said. "The judge has decided, it’s in evidence, but will the jury interpret it as Bob Lee’s motion or will it be ‘that’s the defendant showing the investigator how he stabbed Bob Lee.’ That’s up to the jury."

Outside court, Bradford Cohen, one of Momeni's five attorneys said some of the motions made by his client don't align with certain injuries Lee suffered.

"They don't know what the discussion was - and it's all attorney-client privilege anyways," Cohen said. "But long story short is, what they said that they were going to show, and what they actually show, I think are stark difference between the two."

The jury also heard Monday from Dr. Ellen Moffatt, the forensic pathologist who conducted Lee's autopsy. She said Lee suffered three stab wounds, including one that pierced his heart.

Lee's ex-wife, Krista Lee

Bob Lee's ex-wife, Krista Lee dabbed at her eyes during the autopsy testimony. Lee's brother and father decided not to be present when the forensic pathologist testified. The trial resumes Tuesday.

