$266K salary needed to live 'comfortably' in this Bay Area city, report says

The Brief A new report ranks cities where you need a certain salary to live comfortably in the largest cities in the U.S. San Jose, California ranked first on the list of cities in America, according to the GoBankingRates report. Six cities on the list where you need a high salary to live comfortably are in California.



Cities nationwide offer appeal to people for a variety of reasons, from lifestyle to affordability. And if you are thinking about making the leap to a new place to call home, it is ideal to make sure you have the salary to cover the cost of living in a new locale.

GOBankingRates created a report to determine the salary needed to live comfortably in the nation’s largest cities by examining the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. The team also used data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor of Statistics.

The online personal finance company defined "living comfortably" in their report by applying the "50/30/20" rule, meaning needs should not exceed 50% of an individual’s income.

Researchers also ranked the cities in their list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, and the increase/decrease, household median income, the average value for a single-family home, a livability score, and the total annual cost of living.

According to the report, of the eight cities where a high salary is required to live comfortably, six are in California.

In the most expensive city on the list, you need an annual salary of $266,000 to live comfortably. Additionally, you can live comfortably in the least expensive city on the list for less than $65,000 a year.

Top 20 cities in America

San Jose, California – $265,926 San Francisco, California – $252,878 San Diego, California – $207,332 Los Angeles, California – $194,500 Seattle, Washington – $179,547 Long Beach, California – $177,553 New York City, New York – $175,909 Oakland, California – $171,898 Boston, Massachusetts – $164,993 Washington, D.C. – $153,061 Miami, Florida – $143,861 Denver, Colorado – $132,096 Portland, Oregon – $126,083 Austin, Texas – $125,372 Sacramento, California – $119,057 Las Vegas, Nevada – $112,763 Atlanta, Georgia – $111,835 Mesa, Arizona – $109,900 Nashville, Tennessee – $109,251 Phoenix, Arizona – $108,919

To see the complete list of the cities where you need a certain salary to live comfortably, click here .

The Source Information for this story was provided by the GOBankingRates. The personal finance resource analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. The organization determined the top 50 cities by population using the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent available. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



