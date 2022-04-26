Monterey Bay deep sea discovery: 'stunning and unusual'

A new species of jelly has been discovered in the deep seas of Monterey Bay.

Named Atolla reynoldsi, the crown-shaped jelly is a glowing pink creature with dangling tentacles. Researchers said it’s one example of perhaps millions of unknown creatures that live in the biodiverse sea.

Located 10,463 feet deep, it is described as stunning and unusual by George Matsumoto, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute senior education and research specialist.

"We named this stunning new species in honor of Jeff Reynolds in recognition of the 4.3 million hours of service that he and other volunteers have contributed to the Monterey Bay Aquarium over the past 38 years," said Matsumoto. "They have graciously given their time to educate the public about the wonders of the ocean."

Up to 5 inches across, it’s bigger than other crown-shaped jellies. Its tentacles are coiled, and it has spiked ridges on its body.

According to MBAR, scientists prefer the term jelly or medusa over jellyfish, since they aren’t fish.

