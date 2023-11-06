Rideshare company to cut electric moped services in SF, New York City

A rideshare company focused on electric vehicles is discontinuing its moped services in San Francisco and New York City, Revel confirmed to KTVU.

The CEO of the Brooklyn-based ride service informed all employees about the changes on Friday. The company has trimmed down their service network over the past year, leaving San Francisco and New York City as the last EV moped holdouts.

A Revel spokesperson tells KTVU that the company will now focus on it's "all-EV, all-employee rideshare" and EV charger services.

The final date to take a ride on Revel's moped service will be Nov. 18.