Police patrols increasing at San Francisco tourist spots

More police will be deployed to patrol around popular tourist locations in San Francisco in preparation for the return of tourism, announced Mayor London Breed.

The plan calls for 26 additional officers will patrol on foot and bicycles in tourist locations including Chinatown, Union Square, Castro, and Japantown.

An increase in shootings and high-profile shoplifting incidents around the city led Breed and city Police Chief Bill Scott to announce they'd devote more cops to the tourist areas, which are vital to the economic health of San Francisco.

"We have work to do to make sure that when people come to San Francisco," said Mayor Breed, "that they feel safe".

The officials discussed the plan near Chinatown's Dragon Gate on Monday morning.

The city is forecasted to reach 15.3 million tourists visiting in 2021, with $3.5 billion in overall spending by the end of the year, according to a San Francisco Travel Association analysis published in March.