More than 200 Oakland businesses plan to strike on Tuesday, demand public safety resources

New details are emerging about a planned Oakland merchant strike set for next Tuesday. Business owners and residents alike are frustrated with what they are seeing when it comes to crime in Oakland and the lack of police response.

More than 200 businesses are planning on participating in the strike Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. over their concerns on crime and the toll it's taking on their businesses. A press conference is planned at Le Cheval at 1007 Clay Street. Earlier this week, we reported the beloved Vietnamese restaurant is closing its doors at the end of the month. They say it's because of crime.

The restaurant's owner says customers aren't coming in anymore because of fears of crime and the reality of car break-ins that have been plaguing downtown Oakland.

Carl Chan, president of Oakland Chinatown's Chamber of Commerce, has said enough is enough when it comes to crime in Oakland. He called for the business strike and demands that city leaders provide resources to merchants. He wants businesses to strike for a minimum of two hours Tuesday morning.

The flyer for the strike includes "direct assistance to businesses," and "lower crime rates," as part of their demands.

Merchants are planning to strike on Tuesday, Sept. 26th to bring attention to public safety issues in the city of Oakland.

Business owners recently rallied together after the city failed to meet a deadline that would have granted them state funding for retail crime.

Oakland City Council unanimously passed a resolution this week, authorizing nearly $30 million in grant money to be used to provide violence prevention and intervention services to youth for the next two years. District 5 Councilmember Noel Gallo said the funding would go to several nonprofits.

"It is an activity that is greatly needed here in the city of Oakland to work directly with our students, with our families, with our neighborhood." Gallo said the effort would require daily cooperation with the Oakland Police Department to stop "retail thefts, smash and grabs and certainly right now with our guns and assaulting grandma and grandpa. It's out of control. We need to do everything we can to stop that behavior. We've been through this before," the lifelong Oakland resident said.

A list of the merchants participating in Tuesday's strike was not immediately available.

KTVU's Crystal Bailey contributed to this report.