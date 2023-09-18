NAACP, Chinatown leader frustrated Oakland missed organized retail theft grant money

Oakland's NAACP chapter on Monday is holding a news conference where leaders are expected to share their frustration about the city, which missed a deadline to potentially receive millions of dollars to help fight crime.

President of the Oakland NAACP Cynthia Adams; Carl Chan, a Chinatown community leader; and Acts Full Gospel Church Senior Pastor Bishop Bob Jackson will be demanding that Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao demand a public safety state of emergency.

"This is a devastating blow to the citizens, and small businesses of Oakland, who have been clamoring for crime prevention measures, which could have been funded by the millions of dollars in grants offered by the state," the group said in a statement.

The money could have been used for extra police patrols, squad cars, and automated license plate readers, to track down suspected perpetrators of crime.

The group has bonded together before, calling for the recall of progressive DA Pamela Price and backing the ousted Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Last week, state grants totaling more than $200 million were given to cities and counties to fight organized retail theft – to those municipalities who applied for the money.

San Francisco received $17 million, for example, and theSan Ramon Police Department has received a $5.6 million, which will be used for cameras, license plate readers and drones.

Most applicants got exactly what they asked for.

But Oakland missed out, because the city missed the deadline.

Last week, Oakland city administrator Jestin Johnson said he and his department take full responsibility.

"One thing I will commit to, we'll take appropriate action, whatever that may be," he said. "We'll explore all of our options and see where things land, but at the end of the day, the responsibility lands with me, so I will take full responsibility."

Over the weekend, Thao said despite not getting that money, the city is still taking steps to address violent crime.

She said Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering six CHP officers to help patrol the streets and offering more than $1 million for a city wide camera network.

She added that her office is working to somehow appeal with state leaders to see if there is still a chance to get some grant money.