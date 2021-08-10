More than one thousand buildings destroyed by massive California fire

article

California's largest single wildfire in recorded history is running through forestlands as fire crews try to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.

The Dixie Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada has burned 490,205 acres and is 27% contained. Officials warn that hot, dry weather could return in the next few days. That could make the forestlands more combustible.

The blaze has destroyed more than 1,000 homes and other buildings combined and gutted the small town of Greenville. The fire destroyed a Greenville fire station while volunteer crews battled the blaze.

Damage reports are still preliminary because assessment teams can't reach many areas. The fire is the largest of about 100 large blazes in 15 Western states.

KTVU contributed to this report.

