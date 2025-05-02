Morgan Hill body cam video of police shooting man with knife, throwing wine bottles at Safeway

Morgan Hill police on Thursday released edited body camera footage of when police fired at a man inside a Safeway last month.

The video is from April 18 inside the grocery store on E. Dunne Avenue, when police responded to a report of a man walking around with a large knife.

In the video, police can be heard asking the man – identified as 40-year-old Shaun Hillman of Van Nuys – multiple times to drop the knife, but he refuses.

It wasn't until Hillman hit an employee over the head with a wine bottle that police tried to stop him using less-lethal weapons.

Hillman continued to run, throwing wine bottles and displays at officers.

After multiple deployments of Tasers, bean bags, and pepper spray, Hillman still fought back.

That's when an officer pulled out his gun and shot him.

It took about five officers to detain Hillman as he continued to resist.

He survived and faces multiple felony charges.